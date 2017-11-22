Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

Armenian FM Nalbandian, Russia’s deputy FM Gatilov hold meeting in Yerevan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian held a meeting November 22 with Russia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Gennady Gatilov, who is leading the Russian delegation in the ongoing OSCE conference in Yerevan titled Countering and Preventing Hate Crimes Against Christians and Other Religious Groups: Prospects from OSCE and Beyond.

The sides touched upon the Armenian-Russian cooperation in international organizations, the ministry said.



