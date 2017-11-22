President Sargsyan addresses congratulatory message on commander Leonid Azgaldyan’s 75th birthday anniversary

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory address on the occasion of the birthday of Leonid Azgaldyan, as the recipient of the 1st class Combat Cross Order would turn 75 years old today, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

“He was one of the legendary commanders of the Artsakh Liberation War, with his activities and struggle, his martyrdom, he wrote one of the heroic chapters of our people’s history. The Independence Army and Liberation Army, led by him, played a major role in the defense of Armenia’s borders and Artsakh.

The term he said about Artsakh has long become an idiom and slogan for us: “This is Armenia and that’s it”. The entire ideology and stance of Leonid Azgaldyan, the true patriot, serious scientist and talented organizer is concentrated in this term, the entire path of this meaningful life and meaningful immortality”, the President said in the address.