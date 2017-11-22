Armenia-Russia cooperation in transportation, communication field is at high level - minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The cooperation between Armenia and Russia in transportation and communication field is at a high level, Vahan Martirosyan – minister of transport, communication and IT, told Armenpress.

“Overall, the economic cooperation between Armenia and Russia is at a high level. I would specifically mention the field of transportation and communication. As you know, recently during the visit of Russian Prime Minister to Armenia, the heads of the transportation ministries of the two countries signed a cooperation agreement. It supposes a joint work in a number of directions. In particular, ensuring uninterrupted entry for Armenian vehicles via Russia, and vice versa. As for the passenger transportations, it should become more regulated”, the minister said.

Commenting on the problems in the field of non-regular passenger transportations to Russia and other directions, the minister said the legislative field is regulated. At the moment there is an enhanced control.

“We work on preventing non-regular passenger transportations. The transportation inspection in the border conducts actions and fines in case of violations. We urge the people to start the trip from the stations”, he said, adding that the control works continue.

As for the upcoming mutual visits with Russia, the minister informed that he is going to take part in the Transportation Week in Russia in December during which regional transportation issues will be discussed.