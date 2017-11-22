President of Artsakh awards Mayor of French town of Villeurbanne with “Gratitude” medal

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the French town of Villeurbanne on November 21 and participated in the event marking the beginning of the Artsakh Days in France, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his speech President Sahakyan pointed out that France is a friendly country for Artsakh, the people of France are fraternal people for us, adding that such centuries-long perception were evidence-based.

"France has become a second homeland for hundreds of thousands of Armenians, ensuring favorable conditions for their self-fulfillment and prosperous life. And it is no coincidence that Armenians of France have given a whole constellation of renowned people representing diverse spheres, who have enriched not only the Armenian but also the French and mankind's culture, education, sport and other spheres", the Artsakh Republic President said in his remarks.

The President considered symbolic the official beginning of the Artsakh Days in Villeurbanne, the town which has large Armenian community and solid ties with Artsakh.

Bako Sahakyan extended gratitude to the author of photographs presented in the exhibition devoted to Artsakh and its organizers for the unique portrayal of the country. He added that such distinguished work enables people unfamiliar with Artsakh to get acquainted with the country, its nature, history, come close to its culture and people, their inner world, thereby inflaming the desire and interest to visit the Artsakh republic.

During the event President Sahakyan awarded Mayor of Villeurbanne Jean-Paul Bret with a “Gratitude” medal and extended words of gratitude to him and the entire staff of the city administration for their activity, qualifying it from political, moral, legal, cultural, humanitarian and other perspectives.

The Head of the State expressed his confidence in strengthening, expanding and deepening bilateral relations in due course.