Landmine explosion kills 3 soldiers, wounds 1 in Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. A landmine explosion has killed three soldiers of Artsakh’s Defense Army in the evening of November 21.

The blast happened around 18:35 in a north-eastern military base and claimed the lives of Gegham Zakaryan, 22, Sargis Abrahamyan, 19 and Sargis Melikyan, 20.

Another 19 year old soldier, Narek Hoveyan, was wounded in the blast and is currently in a serious condition, the Artsakh military told ARMENPRESS.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

In a statement the defense ministry of Artsakh extended condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.