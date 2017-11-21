Patriotism is the greatest value that should unite us in our actions - PM Karapetyan hands graduation certificates to RPA Andranik Margaryan Political School alumni

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan attended a gala event at which graduation certificates were handed to second-stream graduates of Andranik Margaryan Political School of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, greeting and congratulating the graduates on successful completion of the political school of the Republican Party of Armenia, the Head of Government stated in part, “Some 270 young people have the title of graduate of Andranik Margaryan Political School. I am hopeful that the school will continue to train knowledgeable political figures as this is crucial to our country.

Our country needs a healthy political culture and development based on tolerance, constructive debate, the content and value of statements and arguments. Without the aforementioned political culture, it will be impossible to develop state institutions, ensure sustainable long-term development and achieve social cohesion in our country.

The formation and development of a healthy political culture is to my mind one of the main tasks set before the founders, lecturers and graduates of the Andranik Margaryan Political School.

I am pleased to see that the graduates have different professions - public servants, students, lecturers, businessmen and so on. Ii is also gratifying that the School is open not only for RPA members, but also for all citizens regardless of their political affiliation and political views.

I can say from my experience that political activity implies hard work, often invisible from the outside, which necessitates overstrain, maximum commitment and a lifestyle that calls for many sleepless nights.

Very often, there is no time to spend with family, communicate with friends and relatives or simply do what you would wish to. If you make up your mind to engage in politics, and as far as I understand, many of you have already decided to do so, then I would suggest that you should have a strong willpower and get ready to devote yourself to the chosen path. But remember that there is an inestimable pleasure in getting involved in the construction of the country and contributing to the development and strengthening of the State. There is no greater satisfaction than the one experienced when you succeed on that way. In fact, I would like to refer to this question in two words. I am often asked about why successful businessmen or others come into politics knowing that they will have to stand in front of cameras all day long without doing anything personal.

I am more than convinced that there is no greater pleasure for every citizen than to feel helpful to society. Politics also require a wide range of knowledge and skills; it calls for endless efforts, learning and the ability to put them in practice based on the work experience you get.

The main goal of all of us is the development and strengthening of our country. In order to achieve that ultimate goal, we must always champion our self and devote ourselves full-time to our homeland which we serve or we are going to serve.

Our country has been built thanks to the dedication of patriotic individuals: patriotism is the greatest value that should unite us in our actions.

I would like to welcome you again, congratulate you and reaffirm that we will support any patriotic and development-targeted initiative. In fact, we have great expectations that you will bring a breath of fresh air, a new mindset in all that needs to be felt at any time, and maybe a little bit more now.

I am convinced that you have gained some useful content from your training in this school, and that you have accumulated a lot of energy that you may apply in our lives. Congratulations, I wish you good luck and good mood.”

To crown the event, 170 graduates received graduation certificates from the hands of the Prime Minister.

