President Sargsyan attends official opening of Monte Melkonyan military-training college in Dilijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the official opening of Monte Melkonyan military-training college in Dilijan on November 21.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the opening ceremony of the college was dedicated to the 60th birth anniversary (November 25) of National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh Monte Melkonyan.

The President, together with the Defense Minister, the members of the NSC and the other guests watched the solemn march of the students of the college. The opening ceremony of Monte Melkonyan’s statue also took place in the territory of the college.

President Sargsyan toured in the military training college, got acquainted with the conditions of the college, as well as attended the opening of Tumo’s classroom.