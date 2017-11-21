Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-11-17

YEREVAN, 21 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 November, USD exchange rate down by 1.12 drams to 483.66 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.56 drams to 567.24 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 8.15 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.23 drams to 640.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 17.48 drams to 20000.45 drams. Silver price up by 0.32 drams to 266.61 drams. Platinum price down by 64.84 drams to 14539.28 drams.