President Sargsyan pays working visit to Tavush province

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan paid a working visit to Dilijan, Tavush province on November 21 where he attended the opening ceremony of Dilijan beer factory, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by the minister of economy, the factory’s leadership and guests, the President toured the factory’s production units, got acquainted with the works conducted in the factory, the investments made and the jobs created. The President was reported that the total cost of the investment program with 10 million liters of production capacity comprised nearly 2.5 billion drams. The factory started operating since August 15, 2017. Its construction launched in April, 2013 and ended in September, 2017.

The state has also provided assistance to the implementation of this investment program in Tavush province: according to the government’s decision the deadline of VAT payment for some of the imported equipment has been extended for three years.

According to the factory representatives, at present 90 people work at the factory with 100.000 average salary, but during the seasonal works the number of workers will reach 120. The factory plans to sell the product in Armenia and abroad, taking into account that the beer’s qualitative and taste features are in accordance with the international standards. There are plans to export the product to Russia, US and Georgia. The company also has plans to export non-alcoholic beer to Iran.

During the tour President Sargsyan was introduced on the activity of other enterprises included in the ‘H & T Hakobyan’ LLC and the company’s further development programs.