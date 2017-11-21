President of Artsakh meets with chairman of France-Artsakh friendship circle

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the French town of Saint-Chamond on November 21 and had a meeting with the mayor of commune, responsible officials of the local administrations, chairman of the France-Artsakh friendship circle François Rochebloine and members of the Armenian community, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude for the hospitality stating that in this warm atmosphere the Artsakh delegation feels at home.

Bako Sahakyan underlined that the people of France are sincere friends with the Armenian people, stressing Artsakh's interest in enhancing cooperation with France, its various administrative units, towns and communities.

Touching upon the activity carried out by François Rochebloine, President Sahakyan considered it as exemplary manifestation of humanism, heartfelt friendship, integrity, commitment to universal human values, acknowledging his contribution to the process of reinforcing and expanding the France-Artsakh and French-Armenian ties.