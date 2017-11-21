Armenian-Russian ties acquired allied and strategic partnership character, says FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Over the past years the Armenian-Russian relations have acquired allied and strategic partnership character, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Yerevan after the meeting with his Armenian counterpart, reports Armenpress.

“Today we touched upon the implementation process of agreements signed during the meetings of our presidents this year, the last one of which was held on November 15 when the Armenian President arrived in Russia to participate in the event on launching the Days of Armenian Culture”, the Russian FM said.

He said a progress has been achieved in the Armenian-Russian economic relations. “In the 8 months of this year the trade turnover between the two countries has increased by nearly 1/3 compared to the same period of the previous year. Russia is leading in terms of capital investments in Armenia. We have also touched upon the investment projects in energy field, as well as the extension of operation terms of the Metsamor nuclear power plant”, FM Lavrov said.

He noted that Armenia and Russia have also recorded a sustainable development process in military-technical field. “A respective inter-governmental commission is working. The necessary arms supply to Armenia are being properly implemented”, Lavrov said.

He highlighted that Armenia is Russia’s one of the key partners in the CIS space. “Currently the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Collective Security Treaty Organization are chaired by Armenia’s representatives. In practice our stances coincide in all issues that are in the agenda of international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization”, the Russian minister noted.