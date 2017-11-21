Russian astronaut shares Lake Sevan photo made from space

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Russian astronaut Sergey Ryazansky has once again released a photo of Armenia made from the International Space Station.

This time the decorated astronaut shared a photo of Lake Sevan.

“Lake Sevan is the largest body of water in Armenia and the Caucasus region, and one of the largest freshwater high-altitude lakes in Eurasia. The lake is situated in Gegharkunik Province, at an altitude of 1,900 m above sea level”, he said on Twitter.

Earlier he posted a photo of Yerevan, saying: ““Yerevan does not look like other capitals - people here are not in a hurry, the city is moving at its measured pace. And the Cascade, one of the symbols of Yerevan, is well-known far beyond its borders”.