Minister Martirosyan holds meeting with Swiss Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to Armenia Lukas Gasser, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Ambassador, minister Martirosyan touched upon the opportunities to deepen the bilateral cooperation in transportation, communication and IT.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on cooperating in transportation and road construction spheres.

There was also a reference to the program on installing a single transportation system in Armenia and the possibility to engage the Swiss companies in it.

The Ambassador presented Switzerland’s public transport management experience and expressed readiness to present the details of the project on installing a single transportation system in Armenia to the Swiss respective companies.

At the end of the meeting the Ambassador conveyed the official letter of the Swiss President to the Armenian minister to take part in the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in December.