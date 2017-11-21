We closely follow the developments on NK conflict, says OSCE Secretary General

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger expressed readiness to assist the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs who conduct mediation mission in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports Armenpress.

“We closely follow the ongoing developments. We have a concrete tool, a mission headed by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk. The representatives of this mission monitor the situation in the line of contact”, the OSCE Secretary General said in an interview to RBK.

He considered concerning the recent tensions in the NK conflict. “My role as a Secretary General is to support the Minsk Group Co-Chairs whose efforts aim at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, Thomas Greminger said.