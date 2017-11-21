Russia’s Putin, Syria’s Assad meet in Sochi

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Presidents of Russia and Syria Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad met in Sochi on November 20 during which they agreed that the military operation in Syria is coming to an end and now it’s necessary to launch political processes, the Kremlin press service said, Armenpress reports.

“I think now the most important thing is to launch political processes, and I am pleased to see your readiness to work with everyone desiring peace and solution”, the Russian President said.



“Over this period great achievements were recorded both in the battlefield, as well as on the political level. Numerous regions of Syria are liberated from terrorists, and Syrians, who had to flee these areas, have been able to return”, Assad said. “We should admit that the operation allowed to move forward the political settlement in Syria”, he noted. He announced that he expects Russia’s assistance on the political settlement in Syria. “We really welcome all those who are interested in the political settlement, we are ready to hold dialogue with them”, Syria’s Assad said.