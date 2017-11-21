LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 november:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.64% to $2082.00, copper price up by 0.22% to $6785.00, lead price up by 0.74% to $2438.00, nickel price up by 0.26% to $11550.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $19425.00, zinc price up by 0.21% to $3165.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.41% to $61000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
