Artsakh President attends signing ceremony of Alfortville-Berdzor friendship declaration

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan arrived in the French town of Alfortville on November 20 and attended an event of signing a friendship declaration between Alfortville and the Artsakh town of Berdzor, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his speech President Sahakyan considered the signing of the friendship declaration a significant event for Artsakh from political, legal and moral perspectives classifying it among important bases for strengthening and developing friendly ties with France.

"The cooperation with France and its administrative regions is among the main directions of our foreign policy and expansion of sister cities' list and geography, deepening ties with them are among pivotal components of this policy", Bako Sahakyan said.

According to the President memorable episodes have already been registered in the course of cooperation with the Alfortville town. In this context Bako Sahakyan noted the visit of the town's delegation led by mayor Luc Carvounas to Artsakh in September 2016 and the mass demonstration held in Alfortville during the Four Day April War in support of Artsakh and against the Azerbaijani violence. Artsakh Republic President noted that all these demonstrated to the whole world the inadmissibility of aggression for the civilized community.

"We are grateful to everybody, who is beside Artsakh, who is fighting for freedom and equality, protection of human rights and dignity. This is a courageous and exemplary behavior", stressed President Sahakyan.

Bako Sahakyan underlined that in case of proper organization of the planned activities cooperation between Berdzor and Alfortville has promising prospects, expressing confidence that numerous programs would be brought to life with joint efforts.