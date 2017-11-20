Sergey Lavrov pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, who is on an official visit in Armenia at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian, visited on November 20 Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex of the Armenian Genocide.

ARMENPRESS reports Lavrov was accompanied by Deputy FM of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan and Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volinkin.

Putting a wreath at the memorial and laying flowers at the eternal fire, Sergey Lavrov honored the memory of the victims of the greatest crime of the beginning of the 20th century, the Armenian Genocide.

Afterwards, the Foreign Minister of Russia visited the memory park near the Armenian Genocide museum, where he watered the tree planted by him in 2007.