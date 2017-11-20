Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-11-17

YEREVAN, 20 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 November, USD exchange rate down by 2.00 drams to 484.78 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.21 drams to 571.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.19 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.44 drams to 643.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 14.50 drams to 20017.93 drams. Silver price down by 0.39 drams to 266.29 drams. Platinum price up by 33.65 drams to 14604.12 drams.