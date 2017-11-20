Armenia’s economic activity index increases by 7%

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index for January-October 2017 surpassed the index of the same period of the previous year by 7%, reports Armenpress.

The National Statistical Service of Armenia has introduced the current main preliminary macro-economic indicators characterizing the socio-economic situation of Armenia.

Decline was registered in the construction, agriculture sectors and average monthly nominal salary of the public sector.

Construction volume decreased by 0.9%% compared to the same period of the previous year. The electricity production volume increased by 5.4% in January-October, 2017, compared to January-October, 2016. Service volume (trade excluded) increased by 13.9% compared to January-October, 2016, comprising 1 trillion 182 billion 167.6 million AMD, and agricultural production decreased by 4.1%, comprising 735 billion 677.7 million AMD.

Consumer price index increased by 0.7% in January-October, 2017, and the industrial production price index increased by 3.9%.

Trade turnover increased by 12.8% and comprised 2 trillion 016 billion 663.8 million AMD. The industrial production volume amounted to 1 trillion 338 billion 330.6 million AMD, increasing by 12.4% compared to January-October, 2016.

Average monthly wage increased by 2.6% (189 thousand 972 AMD). The average monthly nominal salary in the public sector comprised 159 thousand 597 AMD, which is a decrease of 0.1% compared to the previous year, and in the private sector it comprised 226 thousand 489 AMD, increasing by 3.6% compared to January-October, 2016.

External trade turnover volumes rose by 22.4% (4 billion 979.8 million USD) compared to January-October, 2016, moreover, the export grew by 19.4% (1 billion 745.4 million USD) and the import rose by 24% (3 billion 234.4 million USD). US exchange rate against the dram was 482.41.

All absolute rates are presented based on current prices.