Armenian foreign minister, OSCE ODIHR director meet in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting November 20 with Ingibjörg Gísladóttir, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

During the meeting FM Nalbandian touched upon the effective cooperation established between Armenia and the ODIHR.

Nalbandian was pleased to note that the OSCE ODIHR is an important partner in strengthening democratic institutions, improving electoral processes and the ongoing continuous progress in the field of rule of law in Armenia.

In this context he stressed the Armenia-ODIHR cooperation as part of the parliamentary elections of April.

The ODIHR director expressed readiness to continue the tradition of the close partnership.

She highlighted Armenia’s contribution to the international efforts of combating xenophobia and intolerance, and in this context praising Armenia’s hosting of the OSCE conference titled “Prevention and countering of hate crimes against Christians and other religious groups: Prospects from OSCE and beyond” , which was jointly organized by the OSCE Austrian Chairmanship and the ODIHR.

She also highlighted the ODIHR seminar in Yerevan, in participation of civil society, dedicated to the same issues.