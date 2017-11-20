FM Nalbandian receives Chinese Commissioner for Counter-Terrorism and Security Matters

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on November 20 received China’s representative delegation led by State Commissioner for Counter-Terrorism and Security Matters Cheng Guoping, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest the Armenian FM said in the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Armenia and China the relations of the two countries are at a high level. He stated that the regular high-ranking mutual visits contribute to deepening and expanding the partnership in different spheres.

The Chinese Commissioner thanked for the reception and said China attaches importance to the development of comprehensive cooperation with friendly Armenia and plans to take additional steps on this path.

The officials discussed the implementation process of agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries, as well as the Armenian—Chinese cooperation in a number of fields and the joint efforts on this direction.

They also attached importance to the joint efforts of the international community in fight against terrorism. In this context the Armenian FM expressed confidence that Cheng Guoping’s visit will give new impetus to the Armenian-Chinese cooperation in the fields of security and fight against terrorism.