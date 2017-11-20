Russian FM talks about possibility of progress in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov sees possibility of progress in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, RIA Novosti reports.

“Many approaches, that should bring a result to the Karabakh conflict settlement, have already been outlined”, the Russian FM said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

The Russian minister said the conflict is not beneficial to anyone. “It’s necessary to find solutions, especially when a lot of approaches, which should bring a result, have already been outlined”, he said, adding that Russia, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, will work on the peaceful settlement acceptable for the sides.

The Russian FM will visit Armenia on November 21.