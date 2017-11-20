Armenian national killed in Russia car crash

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A car accident occurred in Russia’s Krasnodar-Armavir highway on November 20: there are Armenian nationals among victims and injured, the Armenian emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

VAZ-2107 (driver Artur Melikyan, born in 1967) and Lada Priora (driver Vyacheslav Shamparov, born in 1979) collided on the highway as a result of which the drivers, as well as a passenger of Lada Priora Maya Shamparova (born in 1958) died at the scene.

The passenger of VAZ-2107 Sofik Melikyan (born in 1968) has been hospitalized. Doctors said she is in a critical condition.