Armenian national killed in Russia car crash
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A car accident occurred in Russia’s Krasnodar-Armavir highway on November 20: there are Armenian nationals among victims and injured, the Armenian emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.
VAZ-2107 (driver Artur Melikyan, born in 1967) and Lada Priora (driver Vyacheslav Shamparov, born in 1979) collided on the highway as a result of which the drivers, as well as a passenger of Lada Priora Maya Shamparova (born in 1958) died at the scene.
The passenger of VAZ-2107 Sofik Melikyan (born in 1968) has been hospitalized. Doctors said she is in a critical condition.
