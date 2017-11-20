Armenia informed international community that it has chosen “both, and” policy, says RPA faction head

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia, as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), at the same time informed the international community that it has chosen the “both, and” policy and will continue the cooperation with other unions and countries, RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters at the Parliament, commenting on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement with the EU which is expected to be signed on November 24 at the Eastern Partnership’s Brussels Summit, Armenpress reports.

“By signing this agreement we do not make any secret step. When we were joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), we announced that this doesn’t mean that we will not continue the close cooperation with the European Union”, Vahram Baghdasaryan said.

He stated that Armenia informed the international community that it has chosen the policy of “both, and” and should continue the cooperation both with the EAEU, the EU and all those countries with which it will have cooperation paths.