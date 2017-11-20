Not condemning Armenian Genocide led to Hitler fascism – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov to Belarus colleague

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Sharmazanov, deputy speaker of the Armenian Parliament, who also serves as co-chair of the Armenia-Belarus inter-parliamentary cooperation committee, had a meeting on November 20 with Boleslav Pirshtuk, deputy chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus’ Parliament.

During the meeting the sides discussed development of inter-parliamentary relations, cooperation in various international platforms, and issues related to the political and economic ties between the countries.

Sharmazanov addressed the significance of the close cooperation between the parliamentarians of both countries in CSTO PA and CIS IPA.

He said the inter-parliamentary committee must be more active in coordinating issues of mutual interest in international platforms.

In this context, the deputy speaker stressed that next year marks the 70th anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the Convention on Prevention and Punishment for the Crime of Genocide and that several initiatives on condemning the occurrence of genocide will be presented.

“It is impossible to prevent new genocides without the recognition of the past and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide . We must condemn any manifestation of genocidal policy, fascism and Nazism. Not condemning the Armenian Genocide led to the Hitler fascism”, Sharmazanov said.