Agriculture, IT, infrastructures: Concrete investment programs in Armenia to be presented to Russian investors

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Concrete investment programs in Armenia will be presented to Russian investors in near future, Vardan Toghanyan – Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia, told Armenpress.

“We plan to hold two events involving investors of Moscow and Russia in general. We are going to present Armenia’s investment opportunities. We have identified several fields, agriculture, in particular, reprocessing, infrastructure, information technologies”, the Ambassador said.

He stated that the investment programs will soon be presented in Russia, after which the investors will arrive in Armenia to work on concrete programs. According to the Ambassador, concrete programs will most likely be in March, April of 2018.