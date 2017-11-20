Cooperation on NK conflict settlement not affected by state of Russia-US ties, says FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Cooperation between Russia and the US on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement was not damaged by the current state of relations between the two countries, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Azerbaijani Diplomatic Academy on November 18, TASS reports.

“Cooperation on the Nagorno Karabakh settlement was not affected by the current state of our bilateral affairs”, he said.