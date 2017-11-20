Today is World Children’s Day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. November 20 is celebrated across the world as the World Children’s Day, Armenpress reports.

In 1959 the UN adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, and in 1989 the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Day is aimed at improving the welfare of children, as well as to strengthen the works for their protection in the UN member states. In the resolution the UN General Assembly said the adoption of the World Children’s Day will only strengthen the cooperation and solidarity between the peoples.

Different organizations and companies hold numerous events on the World Children’s Day.

The Armenian Parliament as well will hold a special session dedicated to the Rights of Children.