First intra-agency executive education pilot course at NDRU is over

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. On November 18, the closing ceremony of the intra-agency executive education pilot course “The Armenian Defense System Reforms Strategic Guidelines” was held at the National Defense Research University (NDRU). The course was launched at the NDRU on October 23, and finished on November 17, the NDRU told Armenpress.

The goal of this first course, which was launched with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s participation and carried out in the frameworks of the NDRU educational program, was to enhance the efficiency level of the Armenian defense-security system via the research-based education. The four-week course was attended by representatives from high-ranking officers and special civil servants of the MOD and General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces. Defense-security experts from the MOD, General Staff of the Armed Forces, NDRU, as well as lecturers from the Yerevan State University, American University of Armenia and independent experts delivered lectures.

The National Defense Research University has conducted this executive education course via the advanced academic-educational methodology elaborated through collaboration with the US National Defense University and the Russian MFA Moscow State Institute of International Relations. A strategic game was organized at the end of the course.

During the solemn closing ceremony Artak Zakaryan, the First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, Lieutenant General Hayk Kotanjian, Professor, Head, NDRU, and Colonel Suren Davtyan, Deputy Head for Education-Head, National Institute for Strategic Defense Security Education, NDRU summed up the results of the course in their speeches. The attendees to the course were handed Certificates.