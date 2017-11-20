Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Armenian justice minister receives Venice Commission and OSCE/ODIHR representatives


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian justice minister Davit Harutyunyan on November 17 held a meeting with the representatives of the Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR expert group, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The delegation included a professor from the Venice Commision Pere Vilanova Trias, Pierre Garrone, and Alexey Gromov, Vasil Vashchanka from the OSCE/ODIHR.

During the meeting the officials discussed the draft constitutional law on ‘Referendum’, as well as a number of its provisions and problematic points.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian minister answered to question of the experts, listened to their proposals over a number of the draft’s provisions and thanked the representatives of international structures for the constructive cooperation in the works of preparing the draft constitutional law.



