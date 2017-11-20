President of Artsakh arrives in France on working visit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Republic delegation led by President Bako Sahakyan arrived in France on a working visit, press service of the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On the same day President Sahakyan visited the Phonethon center in Paris organized by the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund, met with responsible officials of the fund's local body and young volunteers engaged in the process.

Bako Sahakyan highlighted the participation of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund's French branch in the implementation of various programs in Artsakh, expressed gratitude to the people involved in the organization of the Phonethon for their work, special attitude towards Artsakh, sharing its concerns and consistent support.