Baku pogrom eyewitness calls on not to forget the Armenian massacres

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani anti-Armenian policy, launched in 1988 in Sumgait, Baku and Kirovabad by the Armenian massacres, continues until today, Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, American-Armenian writer, public figure, a refugee from Baku, said during a press conference in Yerevan on November 18, reports Armenpress.

“The Sumgait pogrom in Baku was the beginning of the end of our life, the end of our childhood. The Azerbaijani leadership sent the crowd to massacre Armenians in Baku, Kirovabad and Sumgait. 30 years passed since these events, but I know that Azerbaijanis still continue these atrocities against Armenians in Artsakh and around the world. That’s why I think that the Diaspora-Armenians should never forget these tragic events because if we forget them such crimes will repeat”, she said.

She said despite Azerbaijan’s desire and attempts to exterminate Armenians, the Armenian people live and continue developing. “Armenians worldwide, as well as other states have not forgotten and will not forget the crimes against humanity committed by Azerbaijanis”, Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte said.

She informed that the presentation of her book titled ‘Nowhere: A Story of Exile’ was held in Moscow and St. Petersburg which tells the story of Armenian massacres in Azerbaijan in 1988-1992.

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte witnessed the Armenian massacres in Baku when she was 11 years old in 1988.