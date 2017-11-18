PM Karapetyan visits Center for Strategic Initiatives

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan visited the Center for Strategic Initiatives (CSI), press service of the government told Armenpress.

The CSI staff reported the PM on the ongoing and upcoming reforms in public administration, improvement of business environment, tax administration, agriculture, education, tourism and other fields.

The works on developing ‘Armenia’s digital agenda’ strategic document were also discussed at the meeting.