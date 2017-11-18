Russian FM to pay official visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Armenia on November 20-21 on an official visit, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Russian FM will meet with President Serzh Sargsyan.

On November 21 the Armenian and Russian FMs will hold talks which will be followed by a joint press conference summing up the meeting results.

On the same day the two ministers will open the exhibition of historical photos and documents titled ‘Armenia-Russia: centuries-tested friendship’ dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Armenia-Russia diplomatic ties in the National Gallery of Armenia.