Caracas Mayor flees Venezuela to avoid house arrest

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Mayor of Caracas Antonio Ledezma escaped from his long-term house arrest in Venezuela, fleeing across the border to Colombia and then on to Spain, BBC reports.

He had been confined since early 2015 on charges of supporting an attempted coup, which he denies.

The 62-year-old Mayor is a vocal opponent of President Nicolás Maduro.

Columbia confirmed Ledezma entered the country on November 17. Later he escaped to Spain where he was welcomed by his family.

The Caracas Mayor told journalists he would work from exile to secure the release of political prisoners.

Former Colombian President Andres Pastrana tweeted: "Welcome to freedom!" in response to the news.