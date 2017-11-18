Air temperature to increase by 4-5 degrees at night of November 20 in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. At night of November 19, during the daytime of 20, on 21 no precipitation is expected in Armenia, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

In the evening hours of November 19 and at night of 20 rain in different parts of the republic rain is expected. West wind speed is 3-8 m/s: The air temperature at night of November 20 will increase by 4-5 degrees.

At night of November 19, during the daytime of 20, on 21 no precipitation is expected in Yerevan, in the evening hours of 19 and at night of 20 rain is possible.