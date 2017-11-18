President Sargsyan holds meeting with renowned cardiac surgeon Leo Bockeria

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on November 18 received renowned cardiac surgeon, professor, academician Leo Bockeria, Head of the A.N. Bakulev Scientific Center for Cardiovascular Surgery, who arrived in Armenia on a three-day visit at the invitation of the Yerevan State Medical University to develop the cooperation with medical centers, as well as conduct an exchange of experience, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the renowned doctor in Armenia, President Sargsyan highly appreciated his contribution to the development of cardiac surgery, stating that thanks to the new, latest methods installed by professor Bockeria, thousands of human lives were saved and many others still wait for their recovery with a hope.

The Armenian President thanked the famous doctor for the readiness to share his experience with others. Serzh Sargsyan said Armenia attaches great importance to the development of healthcare field, as well as installation of the leading experience in medical field. In this sense the President highlighted the establishment of ties and cooperation with the world’s leading specialists and expressed hope that Leo Bockeria’s visit to Armenia, the contacts with the Armenian specialists, the exchange of practical knowledge and experience will be a great support for the development of the healthcare field in Armenia.

Doctor Bockeria thanked for the warm reception, appreciation and assured that he will make all efforts to contribute to developing cardiovascular surgery in Armenia. The renowned heart surgeon presented the global development trends in the field and the opportunities to achieve better results by the use of latest technologies. Professor Bockeria said he is impressed with the medical centers in Armenia and their highly-qualified specialists with whom he will be happy to cooperate.



