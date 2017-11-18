Armenian Parliament to hold a special session on Universal Children’s Day November 20

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. November 20 is celebrated across the world as the Universal Children’s Day. It is also the date when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

On November 20 the Armenian Parliament joins UNICEF’s “It’s a #KidsTakeOver” global initiative, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The parliamentary standing committees on healthcare and social affairs, on science, education, culture, youth and sports affairs and on state-legal and human rights are organizing a special session in the Parliament during which the children will voice their issues of concern and their solution ways.

Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan will deliver opening remarks at the session.

The session will be chaired by chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on healthcare and social affairs Hakob Hakobyan.



The speeches will be broadcast live, then will be available on UNICEF YouTube.