Armenian defense minister’s delegation completes visit to Canada

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. On the last day of the working visit in Canada the Armenian delegation led by defense minister Vigen Sargsyan was hosted at Montreal’s AGBU Alex Manoogian School, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The defense minister was welcomed by the School students. The kids performed a small concert at the School’s hall. Minister Vigen Sargsyan thanked for the warm reception and said during his visits to other countries he always attaches importance to the meetings in the Armenian schools since without schools it is impossible to preserve the Armenian identity.

“Our country is a country with limited territory and not a very large population. But our people are bearers of a great heritage. Our fight, meaning of our existence cannot be limited by our country’s territory, borders or population. We are the bearers of a heritage the creators of which have dreamed about statehood. Today, when we have a sate, we should do everything possible for Armenia, the Diaspora and Artsakh to jointly be able to implement our centuries-old dreams”, the Armenian defense minister said.

The Armenian delegation thereafter visited the ARF St. Hakob School, toured the school where the defense minister left a note in the honorary guest book.

At the end of the visit the delegation paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in Montreal.






