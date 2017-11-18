LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.32% to $2095.50, copper price down by 0.41% to $6770.00, lead price down by 0.58% to $2420.00, nickel price down by 1.12% to $11520.00, tin price down by 0.87% to $19455.00, zinc price down by 0.21% to $3158.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.41% to $61250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
