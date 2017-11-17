I am sure only due to you we can have tremendous developments – Armenian Premier congratulates students on international day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan participated in the event on the International Students' Day on November 17. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Premier’s address reads as follows,

“Dear students, dear youth,

I heartily congratulate you on International Students' Day.

The youth are the future of any country. But I also share the opinion that the youth are also our present. Every day our youth prove that they are capable of great deeds, starting from our guys standing on the front line, ending by our students who win in international Olympiads, scientists, builders, businessman and managers. I am convinced you can change the world. Moreover, I am convinced only due to you we can have tremendous developments.

Our policy is oriented to that we maximally use your potential. Today already numerous vigorous, creative and most importantly, patriotic young people are employed at the Government. There are numerous spheres in our country that are entirely new for us and here it’s of crucial importance, if I refrain from saying it’s necessary to think beyond stereotypes, being creative and courageous. We have initiated ambitious programs that will radically change the vector of our country’s developments. In this context I am sure the more and successfully we are able to integrate our youth in our management system and our daily life, the faster we can develop.

Dear students, dear youth,

I am extremely interested and want to offer you to appreciate your being young, rationally use your time, learn, develop, go to sports, make friends, enjoy your time, love, fall in love and most importantly, serve to our country.

Always stand firm, do not be afraid of having your personal opinions, express them and defend them, but in any of your initiatives give preference to the benefit of the country - its beyond the personal, family and friendship.

There is no successful person who during his life has not had numerous unsuccessful attempts. Do not be afraid of them, but use those attempts maximally effectively. Today is the era of intelligent people. Everyone can change his surrounding world by his kind words, tolerance, intelligence and diligence.

Completing my speech I want to assure you that we are greatly interested and will stand with you in any of your projects oriented to the development of our country”.