Armenian President receives Brazil’s FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on November 17 the Foreign Minister of Brazil Aloysio Nunes Ferreira.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting the guest and highly assessing the interstate relations based on the historical friendship between the Armenian and Brazilian peoples and cultural and other similarities, President Sargsyan highlighted the personal contribution of Aloysio Nunes Ferreira to the strengthening of that friendship.

The President of the Republic recalled with warmth his visit to Brazil in August, 2016 and his productive and constructive meeting with President Michel Temer. Serzh Sargsyan emphasized that Armenia is ready to continue deepening the relations and cooperation with Brazil – a country enjoying high reputation and having a serious role in the region and the international arena.

The interlocutors mutually recorded with satisfaction the assistance of Armenia and Brazil to one another not only in bilateral relations but also in international organizations. The Foreign Minister of Brazil noted that the approaches of the two friendly countries coincide in many issues or are very close to each other. Nunes Ferreira reaffirmed the position of his country supporting the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

Brazil’s Foreign Minister expressed words of commendation addressed to the large Armenian community in Brazil, stressing that Armenians are deeply respected in Brazil and being citizens of Brazil are at the same time closely tied to their roots and are very patriotic people who significantly foster the strengthening of Armenian-Brazilian relations.

FM Aloysio Nunes Ferreira hoped that his visit to Armenia will give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations and will outline new horizons for partnership.