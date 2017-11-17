President of Netherlands Senate highlights Armenia’s role as bridge between east and west

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met on November 17 with the President of the Senate of the Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol who is in Armenia on an official visit, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Greeting the guest, Minister Nalbandian noted that this is the first visit of the President of the Senate of the Netherlands to Armenia since 25 years ago when diplomatic relations were established between the two states and hopes that it will give new impetus to bilateral relations.

Ankie Broekers-Knol noted that she visited Yerevan with great pleasure and highlighted the role of Armenia as a bridge between the east and west.

The interlocutors highly assessed the role of parliamentary diplomacy for interstate cooperation inter-personal interactions.

Edward Nalbandian and Ankie Broekers-Knol highlighted the expansion of legal framework between the two states.

During the meeting exchange of views on ways to expand trade and economic relations took place. In this context Minister Nalbandian noted with satisfaction that the Netherlands is one of Armenia key economic partners in the EU.

Edward Nalbandian and Ankie Broekers-Knol exchanged views on the preparatory works of the Eastern partnership summit to take place next week in Brussels.

The Armenian FM and the President of the Senate of the Netherlands touched upon a range of regional and international issues.

Edward Nalbandian presented to Ankie Broekers-Knol the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries aimed at propelling Nagorno Karabakh peace process. The sides shared the opinion that the peaceful settlement to Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no alternative.