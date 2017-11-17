Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-11-17

YEREVAN, 17 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 november, USD exchange rate down by 0.64 drams to 486.78 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.22 drams to 574.01 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 8.17 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.08 drams to 644.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 60.82 drams to 20032.43 drams. Silver price down by 1.53 drams to 266.68 drams. Platinum price down by 113.18 drams to 14570.47 drams.