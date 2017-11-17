Another earthquake occurs in Azerbaijan, felt in Armenia
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. A range of earthquakes occurred in Azerbaijan in the recent days. A new earthquake was registered 19 km away from Azerbaijani Barda city at 17:27 by Armenian time.
ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was 4.4 magnitudes and the epicenter was 40 km deep.
Despite the fact that the epicenter was 225 km away from Yerevan, the earthquake was also felt in Armenia. Armenian users of social networks have made notes about that.
