President Sargsyan receives President of Netherlands Senate

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on November 17 received President of the Senate of Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sargsyan welcomed the guest in Armenia and reaffirmed Armenia’s interest to maximally strengthen the Armenia-Netherlands friendship and dynamically developing inter-state relations at bilateral and multilateral formats. President Sargsyan attached great importance to the cooperation in international structures.

Serzh Sargsyan considered her visit to Armenia symbolic as it is taking place in the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.

President Sargsyan said Netherlands, being an EU founding member, with its developed economy, leading role in technological innovations, public developments, is a good example for Armenia, also in terms of implementation of fundamentals reforms.

The Armenian President and the President of the Netherlands Senate discussed the large-scale reforms being conducted in Armenia in the conditions of transition to new governance system after the Constitutional changes, as well as making the legislation in accordance with the new realities and demands. President Sargsyan assured that Armenia is committeed to continue the reforms that are being implemented by the assistance of the international partners and friendly states. He expressed confidence that Netherlands with its centuries-old experience of parliamentary democracy can also be useful for Armenia at this period by making the transition process to parliamentary system more effective.

The officials attached importance to the role of inter-parliamentary diplomacy in the relations of states.

The meeting also touched upon the Armenia-EU ties and cooperation, as well as the recent achievements in these ties and the upcoming programs.

The sides also exchanged views on regional issues and threats, as well as the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.