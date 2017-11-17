BELTA sees great opportunities in memorandum of cooperation signed with ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The memorandum of cooperation signed between ARMENPRESS state news agency and the news agency of Belarus BELTA will enable the reporters of both sides to pass training in each other’s agencies through exchange programs.

BELTA director Dmitry Zhuk told ARMENPRESS that the memorandum of cooperation signed with Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan during the media forum titled “Coverage of Integration Processes in the CIS and EEU territories” in Yerevan, puts a new ground for information exchange.

“By the signing of the memorandum, a real step is being taken for ARMENPRESS and BELTA in terms of exchange of information and materials. Today we have reaffirmed with a document what have agreed on and were implementing. It’s a very convenient mechanism, since, for instance, I should send my correspond to Yerevan to cover the defense minister’s visit within the frames of the CSTO, I have to spend money for air ticket or another thing, but in this case I can apply to my colleague, and they will send us the news and photos. This agreement enables to work in this way”, Dmitry Zhuk said.

Armenpress is a member to 4 international media organizations. The agency represents Armenia in CIS Information Council, Black Sea Association of National News Agencies, Council of national news agencies of Southeastern Europe and the Balkan countries (observer) and News Agencies World Congress.

Armenpress chaired over the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies in 2014-2016, the sessions of which and the CIS Information Council were held in Yerevan in 2014.

Armenpress has signed agreements on bilateral partnership with over 20 leading news agencies nearly 1/3 of which have been signed during the last 5 years. TASS, Reuters, Xinhua, IRNA, MENA, BTA, AGERPRES, BELTA, Kazinform and many other media agencies with which information and photo exchange is conducted.

BELTA is a Belarusian telegram agency, which is the largest information agency in the country. It is operating as a state news agency for more than 95 years and provides accurate information of various sectors of Belarus. BELTA was founded on December 23, 1918, when the Belarusian branch of the Russian Telegram Agency was opened in Minsk.