Turkish interior ministry to release statement on Armenian Patriarchal election of Istanbul – Shirinoghlu

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Petros Shirinoghlu, chairman of the board of trustees of the Holy Savior Armenian Hospital of Istanbul, who is known for his close ties with Turkey’s ruling circles, released certain details on his November 15 meeting with Vice PM Hakan Cavusolgu and several advisors of President Erdogan in Ankara, Istanbul’s Armenian Agos reported.

Shirinoghlu said the reason of departing for Ankara was congratulating him on being appointed to a new position (Cavusoghlu has been appointed as Vice PM on July 19, 2017).

He said that he wanted to meet with President Erdogan, however the meeting didn’t take place because the president was in Qatar.

“I asked for a speedy decision to be made regarding the patriarchal election, however Cavusoglu said the issue is being dealt by the ministry of interior. He said that the ministry will soon release a statement on this matter”, Shirinoghlu said.

The meeting with Cavusoghlu was followed by a meeting with Erdogan’s advisors. He said that no discussion about the Armenian community took place during that meeting.