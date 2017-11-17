Brazil’s foreign minister comments on his visit to Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Brazil’s foreign minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira talked about his visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial during a press conference in the Armenian foreign ministry, reports Armenpress.

“I know about the tragedy faced by the Armenian people and today with a great emotion I visited the Memorial in Yerevan dedicated to the memory of the victims of that terrible events”, the Brazilian FM said, adding that such events should not repeat. “It does not refer to Armenia only, but also to the entire humanity and it is necessary to constantly talk about it. Intolerance, xenophobia have no place, and you can be confident in my solidarity on this matter”, he said.