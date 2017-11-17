Brazil’s foreign minister comments on his visit to Armenian Genocide Memorial
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Brazil’s foreign minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira talked about his visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial during a press conference in the Armenian foreign ministry, reports Armenpress.
“I know about the tragedy faced by the Armenian people and today with a great emotion I visited the Memorial in Yerevan dedicated to the memory of the victims of that terrible events”, the Brazilian FM said, adding that such events should not repeat. “It does not refer to Armenia only, but also to the entire humanity and it is necessary to constantly talk about it. Intolerance, xenophobia have no place, and you can be confident in my solidarity on this matter”, he said.
- Brazilian foreign minister visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- “Deeply disappointed at this miscarriage of justice” – Catholicos Aram I on ECHR’s Sis decision
- More than 100 US Congressmen support Armenian Genocide resolution
- ‘I know a lot about Armenians’ – Jussi Biorn on grandmother’s Genocide memoirs & more
- “Architects of Denial” documentary on Armenian Genocide screened in Washington DC